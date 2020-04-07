Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtus.pro, OG reach 2-0 in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 05:34 IST
Virtus.pro, OG reach 2-0 in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Virtus.pro and OG each won again on Monday to remain undefeated and sit atop Group A as the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online continued round-robin play. Virtus.pro beat Gambit Esports 2-1 in the Dota 2 event, and OG topped B8 by the same margin in the day's final match, leaving both victors 2-0 and both losers 0-2.

Gambit took the early edge on Virtus.pro, winning the first game of the best-of-three series in 50 minutes. But Virtus.pro, who benched carry Zaur "Cooman" Shakhmurzaev in favor of Igor "iLTW" Filatov this week, needed just 50 minutes total to win the final two games. OG claimed the first and third maps against B8 in a match that took just shy of two hours.

Earlier Monday, HellRaisers ground out a sweep of Vikin.gg -- needing 41 minutes to take the first game and 67 minutes to claim the second -- and Team Nigma took down Cyber Legacy 2-1. The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket.

Each group will be in action every other day through April 16, with Group B playing its second round Tuesday: Team Unique vs. Team Spirit

Natus Vincere vs. Chicken Fighters Team Liquid vs. Alliance

Team Secret vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas The original ESL One Los Angeles event had to be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, being moved to an online format and split into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Monday (map differential in parentheses) Group A

1. OG: 2-0 (4-1) 2. Virtus.pro: 1-0 (2-1)

3. HellRaisers: 1-1 (3-2) 4. Cyber Legacy: 1-1 (3-3)

5. Vikin.gg: 1-1 (2-2) 6. Team Nigma: 1-1 (2-3)

7. B8: 0-2 (2-4) 8. Gambit Esports: 0-2 (1-4)

Group B 1. Team Secret: 1-0 (2-0)

T2. Chicken Fighters: 1-0 (2-1) T2. Natus Vincere: 1-0 (2-1)

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 1-0 (2-1) T5. Alliance: 0-1 (1-2)

T5. Team Spirit: 0-1 (1-2) T5. Team Unique: 0-1 (1-2)

8. Team Liquid: 0-1 (0-2) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian High Court quashes conviction of Cardinal Pell on sex offences

Australias highest court on Tuesday overturned former Vatican treasurer George Pells conviction for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, Australian media reported.The ruling allows the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free f...

Colombia extends coronavirus quarantine by two weeks

Colombia will extend a nationwide quarantine meant to stem the transmission of the coronavirus until April 27, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.The lockdown was originally set to last 19 days, ending just before midnight on April 13. The...

Soccer-Brazil's CBF to give lower divisions, women's clubs financial aid

The Brazilian Football Confederation CBF is to give 140 clubs from the lower divisions and womens leagues a lump sum aimed at helping them survive the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, the organisation said on Monday. The 19 million rea...

Virtus.pro, OG reach 2-0 in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Virtus.pro and OG each won again on Monday to remain undefeated and sit atop Group A as the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online continued round-robin play. Virtus.pro beat Gambit Esports 2-1 in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020