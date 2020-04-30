Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok reaches 2 billion downloads worldwide

Popular video-sharing social networking service TikTok has reached two billion downloads worldwide amid the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus in many parts of the globe.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:07 IST
TikTok reaches 2 billion downloads worldwide
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Popular video-sharing social networking service TikTok has reached two billion downloads worldwide amid the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus in many parts of the globe.

Analytics platform Sensor Tower reported that the social media platform's app has been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally.

It was downloaded 315 million times this quarter alone in the App Store and Google Play combined. Notably, these app download figures don't account for third-party app stores that are popular in China. Sensor Tower said India, China, and the US are the countries that account for the most downloads. However, the downloads do not indicate the active users of the application. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Need to open up economy in measured way:Rajan to Rahul Gandhi

India should be cleverer in lifting the lockdown and should open up its economy in a measured way soon to save jobs, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday, underlining that Rs 65,000 crore should be spent to support the poor a...

Punjab Congress asks people to raise tricolour from rooftops on May 1

The Punjab Congress has asked all people in the state to raise the national tricolour from their homesrooftops on May 1 to register their support in the fight against COVID-19.The event, coinciding with May Day Labour Day, will serve to und...

Agri-startups can offer tech solutions to keep food supply chain rolling amid COVID-19 crisis: Study

Agri-startups, which are growing at a 25 percent year-on-year basis, can offer tech solutions to help the Indian farm sector to keep food and farm supply chain rolling during and post lockdown phase, according to a study by industry body Fi...

FlowerAura Launches Exclusive Online Gifts Range for Mother's Day Celebration

GURUGRAM, India, April 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- As Mothers Day 2020 is approaching, FlowerAura launches an entirely new range of fun and exciting Mothers Day gifts. Like every year, the range will be offering an impressive line of Mothers Day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020