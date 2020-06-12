Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local electronics firm PCI to make Singapore's virus-tracing device

The S$6 million ($4.3 million) tender, equivalent to S$20 a unit for the bluetooth-enabled TraceTogether Tokens, was awarded by Singapore's Government Technology Agency (GovTech) to the firm on May 14, according to a government notice. The pilot project comes after an earlier smartphone-based contact tracing app had limited take-up as it did not work efficiently on some devices.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 12-06-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 09:53 IST
Local electronics firm PCI to make Singapore's virus-tracing device

Singapore-based electronics maker PCI has won a bid to supply 300,000 dongles for a government project that could eventually see everyone in the city-state given the wearable device to help identify people who have interacted with COVID-19 carriers. The S$6 million ($4.3 million) tender, equivalent to S$20 a unit for the bluetooth-enabled TraceTogether Tokens, was awarded by Singapore's Government Technology Agency (GovTech) to the firm on May 14, according to a government notice.

The pilot project comes after an earlier smartphone-based contact tracing app had limited take-up as it did not work efficiently on some devices. "GovTech has contracted PCI to manufacture an initial batch of TraceTogether Tokens," the agency said in an email to Reuters, adding it will tender for the design, manufacturing and delivery of further batches.

PCI Private Ltd, which started as a Silicon Valley circuit board manufacturer in 1972 and was bought by American private equity firm Platinum Equity for S$265 million last year, declined to comment on the tender. The contract puts PCI in line for business that could be worth over S$110 million if tokens are rolled out to all 5.7 million residents as planned.

Singapore, which has reported more than 39,000 COVID-19 cases with 25 deaths, is one of many countries trying to use technology to allow them to safely reopen their economies, although such methods have fuelled privacy concerns. Officials have previously said they will start distributing the tokens this month and will prioritise those who do not have smartphones.

Like the app, the device will use Bluetooth signals to record nearby devices but cannot capture location data and does not have internet or cellular connectivity, according to the government, which has pledged to protect user privacy. ($1 = 1.3943 Singapore dollars)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

USA Cycling announces long team for delayed Tokyo Olympics

Officials from USA Cycling plan to take advantage of the yearlong delay of the Tokyo Olympics caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and a big step came with the announcement Thursday of a preliminary roster in three of its disciplines. The go...

Finalising executive order on police reform: Trump

President Donald Trump has said that an executive order that will encourage police departments to meet the current professional standards for the use of force is being finalized as pressure mounts for changes to law enforcement practices af...

Turkish Airlines to resume flights to China, U.S. in June

Turkish Airlines will resume some international flights this month to China, South Korea and the United States among other destinations, the airline said on Friday, a day after it began restarting such services.On Twitter, Chief Executive B...

Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, no deaths

Thailand on Friday reported four new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total number of confirmed infections to 3,129, of which 58 were fatalities. The four new cases were Thai nationals returning from India who were in quara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020