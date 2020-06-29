Left Menu
Science News Roundup: It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says and more

29-06-2020
Science News Roundup: It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says

The European Union will plow more money into rocket launchers, satellite communication, and space exploration to preserve its often unsung successes in space and keep up with the US and Chinese ambitions, its space chief said on Sunday. Over the past decades, Europe has sought to build independent access to space from U.S. and Russian pioneers to help its industry, with successes such as Ariane rockets or GPS-rival satnav Galileo.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Lessons learned after 10 million cases and 500,000 deathsThe world now has more than 10 million cases of COVID-19 and half a million have died from the illness. In six months battl...

245 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha has reported 245 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.As per the latest data released by the Odisha Health Department, the total number of cases in the state stands at 6,859. This includes 4,743 recoveries, 2086 active case and 21...

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne rescheduled to October amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM has announced that the 2020 edition has been pushed ahead, with dates rescheduled from August to October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. IFFM 2020s program will be devised in line with pub...

Excessive sugar intake linked with unhealthy fat deposits

Sugar consumption is linked with larger fat deposits around the heart and in the abdomen, which are risky for health, finds a new study. The study was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Soc...
