Apple to launch its own daily news podcast

Tech giant Apple is all set to launch its own daily podcast.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:49 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Apple is all set to launch its own daily podcast. According to The Verge, the show, called Apple News Today, will be hosted by Apple News editors Shumita Basu and Duarte Geraldino.

New episodes will be seven to eight minutes long and will be released Monday through Friday. It will exclusively be available through Apple News and Apple Podcasts in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. (ANI)

