LG launches 4K UHD Nano IPS gaming monitor with 1ms response time

HIGHLIGHT 4K UHD Resolution

1ms GTG Response Time

144Hz refresh rate

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

Wall mountable

LG Electronics (LG) launched today UltraGear 27GN950, the world's first 4K IPS 1-millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) gaming monitor with cutting-edge features for an exhilarating gaming experience.

The new UltraGear monitor comes with VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology to deliver virtually lossless 4K UHD images with a 144Hz refresh rate. Touted as LG's most advanced UltraGear model yet, the new gaming monitor supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and HDR technology for enhanced image quality with reduced screen tearing and minimized stutter.

Commenting on the launch, Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company said, "Our latest gaming monitor delivers the unrivaled performance consumers have come to expect from LG UltraGear. UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1ms GTG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights."

Image Credit: LG Electronics

The new UltraGear model will be the first LG UltraGear monitor to sport the new "wings" emblem. Starting today, the UltraGear 27GN950 is available in selects markets across Europe, North America, Asia, and other regions and carries a price tag of USD 799.99.

Specifications and features

Display: 27-inch 4K UHD Nano IPS (3840 x 2160px); 400 nits brightness; DCI-P3 color gamut with 98 percent coverage; HDR10

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Response Time: 1ms (GtG at Faster)

Adaptive Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

Connectivity ports: 2 HDMI; 1 DisplayPort; USB Downstream (2) and upstream (1) (ver3.0); 1 headphone out

Image Credit: LG Electronics

Sound: Maxx Audio

Other features: FreeSync; Dynamic Action Sync; Sphere Lighting; VESA DisplayHDR 600; AMD FreeSync (Premium Pro); Smart Energy Saving; Black Stabilizer