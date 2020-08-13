Left Menu
X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

Detailed information regarding the new Samsung X-Cube will be presented at Hot Chips 2020, one of the semiconductor industry’s leading conferences on high-performance microprocessors and related integrated circuits which will be livestreamed August 16-18.

13-08-2020
The ultra-thin package design, enabled by 3D integration, features significantly shorter signal paths between the dies for maximized data transfer speed and energy efficiency. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung's silicon-proven 3D IC packaging technology, eXtended-Cube (X-Cube), is now available for next-generation high-performance applications such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mobile, and wearable devices, the South Korean electronics giant said in a release on Thursday.

The eXtended-Cube (X-Cube) leverages Samsung's through-silicon via (TSV) technology to enable significant leaps in data transfer speed and power efficiency to meet the rigorous performance demands for advanced applications. It also provides system designers the flexibility to customize solutions according to their unique requirements.

Samsung said X-Cube enables industry-first 3D SRAM-logic working silicon at 7nm and beyond, thereby freeing up space to pack more memory into a smaller footprint. The ultra-thin package design, enabled by 3D integration, features significantly shorter signal paths between the dies for maximized data transfer speed and energy efficiency. Additionally, customers can scale out the memory bandwidth and density to suit diverse design requirements in emerging applications.

Commenting on the innovation, Moonsoo Kang, senior vice president of Foundry Market Strategy at Samsung Electronics said, "Samsung's new 3D integration technology ensures reliable TSV interconnections even at the cutting-edge EUV process nodes. We are committed to bringing more 3D IC innovation that can push the boundaries of semiconductors."

Samsung said it is providing silicon-proven design methodology and flow for advanced nodes including 7nm and 5nm. Detailed information regarding the new Samsung X-Cube will be presented at Hot Chips 2020, one of the semiconductor industry's leading conferences on high-performance microprocessors and related integrated circuits which will be livestreamed August 16-18.

