Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 available for pre-order; price starts at USD299

The Oculus Quest 2 is 10 percent lighter and USD 100 less than the original Quest and has the highest resolution display ever with longer battery life. The device is available for pre-order globally including in the U.S., UK and EU via oculus.com, Amazon and other retail partners and will go on sale starting October 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-09-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 09:30 IST
Image Credit: Facebook

At the seventh annual AR/VR conference, now known as Facebook Connect, the company introduced its most advanced all-in-one virtual reality (VR) system yet and the successor to the Oculus Quest.

"Quest 2 is more than just the next step in all-in-one VR. It combines the performance gamers want with the flexibility people need, all at a price significantly lower than similarly featured headsets on the market," Oculus wrote in a blog post.

The Oculus Quest 2 is 10 percent lighter and USD 100 less than the original Quest and has the highest resolution display ever with longer battery life. The device is available for pre-order globally including in the U.S., UK and EU via oculus.com, Amazon and other retail partners and will go on sale starting October 13.

Currently, the Oculus Quest 2 is available in 64GB memory configuration priced at USD 299 while a 256GB storage variant will arrive later with a price tag of USD399.

Oculus Quest 2: Specs and features

The Oculus Quest 2 boasts a higher resolution display with a resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye, that's a 50 percent increase over the original Quest. The display supports a 90 Hz refresh rate and the capability will be open for all developers soon after the launch.

It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor combined with 6GB of RAM. The Oculus Touch controllers are redesigned to offer better ergonomics and unparalleled hand presence in virtual environments. In addition, the new controller's battery life is up to four times longer than Quest's Touch controllers. It also incorporates built-in speakers that ensure a cinematic 3D sound and an IPD adjustment mechanism for adjusting lens position.

Quest 2 provides full access to the content library including upcoming titles like Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, Myst, Jurassic World Aftermath, Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister, Pistol Whip: 2089, The Climb 2, Rez Infinite, to name a few.

Further, Oculus said that it will end sales of the original Quest but will continue to improve it by delivering more new features and gaming experiences.

