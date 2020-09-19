Among Us: This online multiplayer game is gaining massive popularity

'Among Us' is one of the biggest hits in the mobile gaming world right now. The online multiplayer game was the 9th most downloaded mobile game of August worldwide, according to the latest estimates from Sensor Tower. As of this writing, it has more than 50,000,000 downloads in the Google Play Store alone.

Developed by Washington-based InnerSloth, Among Us is the new entrant in the Sensor Tower's list of 'Top Mobile Games Worldwide Downloads for August 2020' that also included other new titles including Scribble Rider (1), Brain Wash (2), Log Thrower (6) and Fruit Clinic (8).

Among Us was released in 2018 and since then it has been witnessing unprecedented growth. In August 2020, the online multiplayer party game downloads surged by 661 percent month-over-month to 18.4 million. From a mere 1.1 million downloads in January 2020 to a whopping 41.9 million downloads as of September 14, Among Us is an absolute hit.

Last month, InnerSloth, the game developer, announced its plans to bring a sequel to the game which will be named Among Us 2. The main goal of the sequel is to withstand growth and, unlike Among Us 1, the company is expected to make it for PC first and then port to mobile.

Among Us: A quick look

The online game involves 4-10 players or crewmates whose job is to identify an impostor who pretends to be a member of the crew while preparing the spaceship for departure. The impostor will sabotage the ship, sneak through vents, deceive, and frame others to remain anonymous and eliminate the rest of the crew before the ship reaches home.

Video Credit: Google Play Store

Crewmates can't talk to maintain anonymity until a body is found. Once a body is reported, the surviving crew can openly debate who they think the impostor is. They can win by completing all tasks including fixing up the ship or discovering and voting the impostor off the ship.

Image Credit: Google Play

The secret behind the game's huge popularity is its simplicity and compatibility with low-end devices including PCs and mobile phones and most importantly, it is free to download on mobile phones. Twitch streamers and YouTubers have an equal role in making the game a hit.