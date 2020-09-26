Left Menu
Tecno Spark 6 arrives with Helio G70 SoC, 16MP quad-camera, 5000mAh battery

The Tecno Spark 6 features a 6.8-inch HD+ Dot-in Display with 720 x 1640 pixels resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor paired with 4G RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-09-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 12:02 IST
Chinese phone maker Tecno has launched a new budget smartphone - Spark 6 - featuring a 6.8-inch display, a 16-megapixel quad-camera setup, an octa-core processor and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Tecno Spark 6 comes in four color options- Comet Black, Dynamic Orange, Misty Violet and Ocean Blue and is priced at PKR 20,599 (approx. INR 9,200) for the only 4GB+64GB storage option.

Tecno Spark 6: Specifications

The device boots HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10 and packs a 5000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 29 days of standby time, 25 hours of video watching and 26 hours of calling on a single charge. The Tecno Spark 6 supports 18W Flash Charge.

On the camera front, it has a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 16-megapixel main shooter that supports 8X digital zoom. The main lens is assisted by a depth sensor, macro lens and an AI lens. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with AI Beauty Mode.

Other features include 2K video shooting, 240fps slow-motion recording, Video Beautify and Bluetooth Audio Share.

