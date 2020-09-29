Left Menu
Development News Edition

We make the rules, Portugal tells U.S. after China threats

He described the country as a "battlefield" between Washington and Beijing. Portugal could expect consequences related to security and defence if it choose to work with China over the United States in developments related to 5G networks and others, he said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:48 IST
We make the rules, Portugal tells U.S. after China threats

Portuguese leaders have criticised U.S. ambassador George Glass after he said they must choose between the United States and China or risk the consequences.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told reporters on Monday: "In Portugal it is the representatives chosen by the Portuguese and they alone who decide on their destiny, respecting the constitution and the rights it gives them." Glass told the newspaper Expresso at the weekend that Portugal had to pick between its American "friends and allies" and its "economic partner" China. He described the country as a "battlefield" between Washington and Beijing.

Portugal could expect consequences related to security and defence if it choose to work with China over the United States in developments related to 5G networks and others, he said. In response, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva told Lusa news agency: "In Portugal the decision-makers are the Portuguese authorities, who decide which are Portugal' interests".

The three companies who dominate Portugal's mobile phone market have already said they would not use Huawei technology in their core 5G networks, but the Portuguese government has not banned the Chinese group from supplying the infrastructure. China looped Portugal into its Belt and Road initiative in December 2018 and in recent years Chinese companies have invested about 10 billion euros in the country, making it one of the biggest recipients of Chinese investment in Europe.

Several Portuguese companies have opened doors to Chinese investment. State-owned China Three Gorges has a 23% stake in Portugal's main utility EDP and last month the country's largest builder Mota-Engil said it was close to sealing a deal to sell a 30% stake in the company to China Communications Construction Co.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

CAP announces list of probables for upcoming domestic season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Fast take: A rise in consumer confidence could boost vote for Trump

Voters are feeling more optimistic about the economy as they weigh their choices in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, which could give President Donald Trump a boost in his battle against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, wh...

Kuwait mourns Emir Sheikh Sabah, veteran defender of Arab unity

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday aged 91, plunging his country into mourning for a leader regarded by many Gulf Arabs as a savvy diplomatic operator and a humanitarian champion. The cabinet announced his brother a...

Huawei CFO Meng arrives in Canada court for latest round in U.S. extradition case

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and her legal team arrived on Tuesday at a Canadian court, where her lawyers are expected to wrap up their argument seeking to add a new charge in their effort to stop her extradition...

Sunrisers beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs for first win in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs for their first win in the Indian Premier League here on TuesdayKane Williamson, playing his first game of the season, smashed 41 off 26 balls after SRH were put in to bat. Openers David Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020