Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Xi promises changes to promote tech centre Shenzhen

Companies in Shenzhen including Huawei, a maker of smartphones and telecom network equipment, play a key role in party plans to transform China into a leader in telecoms, electric cars and other profitable fields. That has made them targets of US complaints they might be security threats or erode American industrial dominance.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-10-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 11:38 IST
China's Xi promises changes to promote tech centre Shenzhen
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

President Xi Jinping promised Wednesday's new steps to back the development of China's biggest tech center, Shenzhen, amid a feud with Washington that has disrupted access to US technology and is fueling ambitions to create Chinese providers. Xi made the remarks in a speech marking the 40th anniversary of the former fishing village adjacent to Hong Kong being declared the first area for the ruling party to allow tightly controlled free enterprise.

He promised to ease regulations to encourage new industries. He also called for "the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" and "optimizing and upgrading production," a reference to official ambitions to become a global competitor in fields from telecoms and bio-tech to electric cars and renewable energy. Companies in Shenzhen including Huawei, a maker of smartphones and telecom network equipment, play a key role in party plans to transform China into a leader in telecoms, electric cars, and other profitable fields.

That has made them targets of US complaints they might be security threats or erode American industrial dominance. The party leadership is issuing more than 60 policy changes or new guidelines, Xi said in the speech in Shenzhen to an audience of business people and officials. He gave no details but said Shenzhen would have "more autonomy in important areas." The audience, all of whom wore masks, included Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei and Zhong Nanshan, a prominent scientist who in January became the first to publicly confirm human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.

China's efforts to build its own advanced technology added to tensions that prompted President Donald Trump to hike import duties on Chinese goods in 2018. Washington has blocked Huawei's access to American components and technology. That threatens to cripple its sales of smartphones and switching equipment. Trump issued an order in August that declared WeChat, a popular messaging service operated by another Shenzhen corporate giant, Tencent, a threat to national security.

Economists warn other Chinese technology producers might be disrupted by U.S. curbs on access to American components and services such as Google's Android smartphone operating system. That has added urgency to the party's ambitions to nurture Chinese creators of processor chips and other high-tech components, an effort that is focused on Shenzhen and a handful of other tech centers.

Shenzhen grew from a village of 30,000 people in 1980 to about 13 million people today. Downtown is a forest of office towers to rival Manhattan or neighboring Hong Kong. The Ping An Finance Center is the world's fourth-tallest skyscraper at 599 meters (1,965 feet).

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian health minister says coronavirus situation remains strained - RIA

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday that the coronavirus situation in the country remained very strained and that many people were not following all safety guidelines, the RIA news agency reported.As of Tuesday, Russi...

Coal scam: CBI seeks life imprisonment for ex-minister Dilip Ray

The CBI urged a Delhi court on Wednesday to award life imprisonment to former Union minister Dilip Ray who has been convicted in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Special Judg...

CBI re-summons three brothers of Hathras victim for questioning

The Central Bureau Investigation CBI on Wednesday re-summoned the three brothers of the Hathras victim for questioning. A CBI team, which is probing the Hathras incident, had yesterday visited the victims village Bulgadhi amid tight securit...

WPI inflation rises to 1.32 pc in Sept mainly on costlier food articles

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to 1.32 per cent in September mainly on the back of costlier food articles. The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1.32 per cent provisional for the month of September, 2020 ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020