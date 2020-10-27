Left Menu
Google commits to using 50 pct recycled or renewable material by 2025

The search giant has now committed to using recycled or renewable material in at least 50 percent of all plastic used across all its hardware products by 2025. In addition, by 2025, the company is committing to making its product packaging 100 percent plastic-free and 100 percent recyclable.

Google commits to using 50 pct recycled or renewable material by 2025
Google logo Image Credit: ANI

Last year, Google committed that all of its products would include recycled materials by 2022 and now sharing the progress, the company said that it hit that goal early.

The 2020 lineup of new Pixel and Nest products are designed with recycled material. The newly launched Pixel 5's back cover is made with 100 percent recycled aluminum, on the other hand, the new Nest Audio smart speaker contains 70 percent recycled plastic across its enclosure parts. The latest Nest Thermostat's trim plate is made from 75 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.

"We're now even more confident that recycling plastic waste and preventing it from polluting the environment is an achievable goal. Our new 50 percent commitment raises the bar well beyond industry standards. We hope this is a milestone on the path to a future where we design out waste and pollution and keep materials in use longer," Google sustainability systems architect David Bourne wrote in a blog post.

Further, by 2022, Google has committed to achieving UL 2799 Zero Waste to Landfill certification at all final assembly manufacturing sites. This means that the vast majority of waste generated during the operations will be recycled.

"As we continue to experience the effects of climate change across the world and in our own backyards, being responsible for our impact on the environment and in our community is essential. Our new commitments are the next step, and we plan on pushing ourselves and the industry forward even more in the coming months and years," Bourne added.

