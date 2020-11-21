Future update to bring Xbox Series X controller support to Apple devices

Apple is working with Microsoft to bring support for the Xbox Series X controller to its devices including iPhones and iPads, according to the company's support page.

"Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update," says Apple's support page.

Compatibility for wireless game controllers allows Apple users to play supported games from Apple Arcade or the App Store, navigate your Apple TV, and more. Currently, Apple devices support Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and other MFi (Made for iOS) Bluetooth controllers.

Xbox Series X controller: Features

The newly launched Xbox Series X controller features a more-inclusive and ergonomic design, improved cross-device connectivity, and reduced latency. In terms of design, it comes with some new textures and finishes (textured grip on the bumpers, triggers, and back case) to improve feel and performance during gameplay.

The Xbox Series X controller also features a new Share button to make capturing and sharing of screenshots and game clips simple and instantaneous. There is a new hybrid d-pad, inspired by the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, to boost performance and accessibility to be more inclusive of all players.

The new controller easily pairs with multiple devices allows for more seamless switching between them. Further, with a USB-C cable, gamers can play and charge simultaneously. The controller's rechargeable battery fully charges in under 4 hours.