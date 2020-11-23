Left Menu
Panasonic launches transparent OLED displays

Devdiscourse News Desk | Osaka | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:25 IST
Image Credit: Panasonic

Panasonic has launched its first transparent OLED display which was initially showcased at the IFA 2019 tech event. The 55-inch see-through OLED display module offers both transparency and high contrast.

The company plans to release it globally, starting from the Japanese and Asia-Oceania markets including Taiwan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, at the beginning of December 2020.

The Panasonic transparent OLED display will be available in two models- TP-55ZT110 with the dimming unit and TP-55ZT100 without the dimming unit.

Both the models feature a 55-inch Transparent OLED panel with 16:9 aspect ratio and 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. The transparent OLED display panel is claimed to offer high transparency and render vivid, high-quality images without using a backlight.

"As the display panel is see-through, objects behind it are still visible allowing a variety of image presentations such as display of images over actual objects in the background. With such a unique feature, the transparent OLED display is attracting a great deal of attention as a next-generation visual display device capable of enhancing the value of spaces," Panasonic said in a press release.

The TP-55ZT110 model can be used as a transparent display and ordinary display as well. The dimming unit in TP-55ZT110 electrically controls the light transmittance and can change the mode between "Transparence Mode" and "Black Mode". When in Black Mode, the unit reduces the light transmittance, ensuring sharp and clear image display even in a brightly lit environment.

Further, the highly versatile modular specification allows for flexible installation in various spaces including at homes, commercial complexes, transit advertisements and public facilities.

