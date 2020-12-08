Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Google is rolling out the December 2020 security update to all supported Pixel devices running Android 11. The over-the-air (OTA) update is being rolled out in phases depending on carrier and device.

The December 2020 Pixel update includes new features that we have already discusses in our previous article. These include screen sharing in Duo group calls, Adaptive Connectivity, screen translation using Google Lens, home screen personalization, Extreme Battery Saver for older Pixel devices, among others.

It also brings several fixes and improvements across many areas including performance, stability, battery and more.

The update comes with the following software versions:

RQ1A.201205.003 - Pixel 3 (XL0 / Pixel 3a (XL)

RQ1A.201205.008 - Pixel 4 (XL) / Pixel 4a

RQ1A.201205.011 - Pixel 4a (5G) / Pixel 5

For AT&T users, it arrives with version:

RQ1A.201205.008.A1 - Pixel 4 (XL)

RQ1A.201205.010 - Pixel 4a (5G) / Pixel 5

Google noted that Verizon users with Pixel 3/XL, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will get the update starting next week.