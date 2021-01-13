Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six injured by leak at LG Display plant in S.Korea, says fire official

, said it was looking into the cause of the accident at its plant in the city of Paju, which borders North Korea, 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul. The company did not comment on any injuries or say if production was affected.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:16 IST
Six injured by leak at LG Display plant in S.Korea, says fire official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six workers were injured on Wednesday due to a chemical leak at LG Display Co's factory in South Korea, an official at a local fire station said. LG Display, which supplies mobile displays to Apple Inc. , said it was looking into the cause of the accident at its plant in the city of Paju, which borders North Korea, 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul.

The company did not comment on any injuries or say if production was affected. "The leaked chemical is suspected to be tetramethyl ammonium hydroxide, which is highly toxic," an official at Paju Fire Station said, saying six people were injured and taken to hospital.

LG Display closed up 2.3%, compared to a 0.7% rise on the broader market, before the accident was reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Three Pretoria Office of Master officials face arrest in bribery case

Three officials in the Office of the Master in Pretoria face arrest after they allegedly solicited a bribe from a citizen seeking a Letter of Authority. This comes after the office received a tip-off by a member of the public on Tuesday. S...

First batch of 94,000 doses of Covishield vaccine reaches MP

The first consignment of about94,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine reached the Bhopalairport in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a state governmentofficial said.The batch of the vaccine doses arrived at the RajaBhoj Airport in a scheduled fli...

Kuwait's cabinet submits resignation in standoff with parliament

Kuwaits Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah presented the resignation of his cabinet to the countrys ruler on Wednesday, days before the premier was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.The st...

2nd lot of COVID vaccine for Assam arrives at Guwahati airport

Assam received the secondconsignment of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday as a cargo flightof a private airline carrying 12,000 doses of indigenouslydeveloped Covaxin landed at the Lokopriya Gopinath BordoloiInternational LGBI Airport here, an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021