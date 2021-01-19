Parler resurfaces online with a message from CEO John Matze after being deplatformed

After social media platform Parler was all but wiped off from the internet last week, it resurfaced back on Sunday (local time) with the site showing a statement from the company's CEO John Matze. According to The Verge, a message from Matze appeared on the site's home page along with an image showing a "technical difficulties" banner. It read, "Now seems like the right time to remind you all -- both lovers and haters -- why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media," the message read, pledging to "welcome all of you back soon."

Parler had been identified as a site where people who participated in the deadly assault on the Capitol had planned the attack. Following the riots, Amazon had dropped Parler from its web services earlier this month, saying in a letter it "cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others." Amazon's suspension followed Apple and Google removing Parler's app from their respective app stores. Matze said that even Parler's lawyers had cut ties with him.

As per The Verge, Parler's site is now being hosted by Epik, a hosting company that also supports far-right sites such as Gab and 8chan. Parler had launched back in 2018, and its user numbers had soared after Election Day in the US. As other social platforms tightened their moderation policies, Parler's less-strict moderation policies were a draw for many new users. (ANI)

