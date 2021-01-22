Parler loses bid to have service restored by Amazon

Parler loses bid to have service restored by AmazonReuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 01:43 IST
A federal judge on Thursday rejected Parler's demand that Amazon.com Inc restore web hosting services for the social media platform, which Amazon had cut off following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein in Seattle said Parler failed to show it was likely to prevail on the merits of its claims, or that the public interest supported granting an injunction requiring the restoration of service.
