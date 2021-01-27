Left Menu

PREVIEW-Wall Street expects near-record iPhone sales despite delay, shut Apple stores

Overall, analysts expect $103.28 billion in sales and earnings per share of $1.41 for Apple's fiscal first quarter. A "super cycle" of booms in iPhone sales after several more modest years are not new to Apple - the company's previous high came after it announced the iPhone X, with a new design.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:30 IST
PREVIEW-Wall Street expects near-record iPhone sales despite delay, shut Apple stores

During the last three months of 2020, Apple Inc delivered its flagship iPhone 12 model weeks later than normal iPhone debuts and shuttered some of its stores due to the pandemic.

But Wall Street is still expecting a near-record sales quarter for the Cupertino, California company's signature device when it reports fiscal first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with estimates of $59.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as of Jan. 26. If Apple beats the number, it could eclipse its all-time record of $61.58 billion in iPhone sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Analyst largely attribute the boost to the timing of the iPhone 12 lineup, which had a new look, 5G cellular data connectivity and new models at the top and bottom of the sizing range.

"They have an extremely good understanding of what their refresh cycle looks like and when waves are possible and whey they are not," said Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies. "Every bit of data across China and Europe has shown that not only was the installed base getting older, but people were not refreshing. I think (Apple) knew it would be heavy refresh cycle." Analyst also expect strong Mac sales of $8.69 billion, according to Refinitiv data from Jan. 26, thanks in part to the introduction of models with the first central processor chip for its laptops and desktop that Apple designed itself. Overall, analysts expect $103.28 billion in sales and earnings per share of $1.41 for Apple's fiscal first quarter.

A "super cycle" of booms in iPhone sales after several more modest years are not new to Apple - the company's previous high came after it announced the iPhone X, with a new design. During previous cycles, Apple's shares often traded at lower price-to-earnings ratios than its rivals due to Apple's dependence on the iPhone. But those ratios have risen over the past year, and analyst Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein wondered how much further they can go.

"At 33x consensus (fiscal year 2021 earnings per share), and buyside expectations above the Street's, we struggle to see case for material outperformance in (Apple), absent a surprise product announcement or migration to a bundled hardware subscription model," he wrote in a note to clients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID failed to stop India's upsurge, FDI grew in double digits in 2020: Nadda

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda lauded the central governments effort to boost the countrys economy and said the foreign direct investment FDI in India grew in double digits in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID failed to ...

Travellers to UK from high-risk countries will have to quarantine for 10 days

Travellers arriving in Britain from high-risk COVID-19 countries will have to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation to stop new variants of the virus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. We will require all...

Rwanda to begin pig vaccination amid bacterial infection

Rwanda is set to begin a countrywide vaccination drive of pigs to protect them from getting infected with a bacterial infection caused by swine erysipelas, according to a report by the East African.The country has reported several cases of ...

Boeing posts $8.4 billion loss on weaker demand for planes

Boeing lost USD 8.4 billion in the fourth quarter on weaker demand for planes during the pandemic and another setback to a new large plane designed for long-haul flights.In the past two years, Boeing has posted huge losses mostly because of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021