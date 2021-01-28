Left Menu

Nissan recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem

Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.The automaker says a stop lamp relay can get stuck in the on position.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:48 IST
Nissan recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem
Representative image

Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.

The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.

The automaker says a stop lamp relay can get stuck in the on position. The problem can limit engine power and let drivers shift out of park or start the engine without a foot on the brake pedal.

The 2013 and 2014 models were first recalled in 2016. The latest recall has a new repair and adds the 2015 model year.

Nissan says it's aware of one crash after recall repairs were made, but no injuries.

Dealers will inspect and reposition the switch if necessary starting in March. They also will replace a brake light relay, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents posted Thursday. The recall covers more than 267,000 Pathfinders in the U.S.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Vaccine shortage halts COVID-19 first jabs in Paris region, source says

A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has forced Paris and two other regions that together account for a third of the French population to postpone giving out first doses, a source familiar with the discussion, and health officials, said on Thurs...

Kenya: Gaming company donates medical supplies worth Ksh1.5 million to Dandora 2 Health Centre

Mozzart, the leading gaming company, continues to provide support to the healthcare system of Kenya through numerous donations to several hospitals every week, according to a report by Ghafla.Mozzart has donated Intensive Care Unit ICU medi...

Tomori eyeing title after frantic start to loan at AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori was thrown right into the fray at AC Milan.The defender made his debut as an early substitute in the Italian Cup quarterfinals against rival Inter Milan only four days after joining Milan on loan from Chelsea.I want to help th...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup 76ers Tobias Harris hits game-winner vs. LakersTobias Harris knocked down a 12-foot jumper with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021