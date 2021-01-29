Left Menu

GRAPHIC-Huawei smartphone shipments plummet amid US sanctions

China smartphone shipments slipped 4% in the December quarter, data showed, as shipments at Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plunged due to U.S. sanctions on the Chinese firm's chip and component suppliers. China market share for the company slumped to 22% from 38% in the year-ago quarter, data from research firm Canalys showed.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 05:57 IST
GRAPHIC-Huawei smartphone shipments plummet amid US sanctions

China smartphone shipments slipped 4% in the December quarter, data showed, as shipments at Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plunged due to U.S. sanctions on the Chinese firm's chip and component suppliers. China market share for the company slumped to 22% from 38% in the year-ago quarter, data from research firm Canalys showed. The company remained the market leader, however, with a slim lead over closest rival Oppo.

Its domestic shipments fell 44% to 18.8 million smartphones, and global shipments fell 43% to 32 million smartphones. In May, Washington imposed a new round of measures that effectively prevented companies with U.S.-origin technology from selling to Huawei.

In the fourth quarter, shipments from Apple Inc and Huawei's domestic rivals Oppo and Vivo grew at a rapid clip, both by roughly a fifth, and Xiaomi Corp's shipments grew 52%. Still, China's overall smartphone market shrank 11% in 2020.

"Huawei could have done another 30 or 40 million units this year were it not for the supply issue," said Nicole Peng, who tracks China's smartphone sector at Canalys. "Meanwhile other brands cannot fill the gap because component supplies are not ramping up quickly enough."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's coronavirus deaths pass India for third-highest tally

Mexico on Thursday surpassed India in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, giving the Latin American country the third-highest toll worldwide, according to a Reuters tally of official data.Mexicos health ministry reported 18,670 new confirmed cases o...

WHO-led team in Wuhan probing COVID origins to begin field work

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic was due to meet with Chinese scientists on Friday, and plans to visit labs, markets and hospitals in Wuhan, the WHO said.On Thursday, the tea...

Mexican president almost free of COVID-19 symptoms, official says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors health is improving and he is practically without symptoms of COVID-19 after he announced on Sunday he had caught the virus, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday....

Tennis-A walk in the park for Djokovic, Serena visits zoo after quarantine

Novak Djokovic had a stroll in the park and Serena Williams took her daughter to the zoo as the worlds top tennis players made the most of their freedom after 14 days of quarantine ahead of the Australian Open on Friday. Djokovic, Williams ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021