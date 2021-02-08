Left Menu

Orient Electric Launches New Range of Emergency LED Lights

The range includes LED bulb, LED Batten, LED Recess Panel and Bulkhead which can be used as regular lighting source and when power cut happens, they automatically switch to emergency mode to light up your space thus enabling normal work activities to continue.Puneet Dhawan, Executive Vice President, Orient Electric said, Frequent power cuts disrupt normal life and can greatly affect businesses such as small retail shops, salons, food outlets, mobile retailers etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 12:58 IST
Orient Electric Launches New Range of Emergency LED Lights

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has launched its new range of Emergency LED lighting solutions which provide backup lighting for up to 4 hours during power outages. The range includes LED bulb, LED Batten, LED Recess Panel and Bulkhead which can be used as regular lighting source and when power cut happens, they automatically switch to emergency mode to light up your space thus enabling normal work activities to continue.

Puneet Dhawan, Executive Vice President, Orient Electric said, “Frequent power cuts disrupt normal life and can greatly affect businesses such as small retail shops, salons, food outlets, mobile retailers etc. Given this background, we have introduced our new range of emergency LED lights comprising of bulbs, battens, recess panels and bulkheads for homes, small office, and retail shops. These emergency LED lights are similar to the LED lights that we currently use and fit into the same sockets, however they switch on to emergency mode once electricity supply is disrupted and provide 4 hours of back up. They revert to normal operation when the electricity is restored and get recharged during the normal course of usage. Interestingly they can be used as a portable light source as well, so for example the emergency LED bulb can act as a headlight for a bicycle. Completely Made in India, our emergency LED lights are energy efficient and have a short payback period. With this launch, we intend to promote and grow this category while giving consumers an opportunity to have high quality, branded emergency lighting fixtures.” Orient’s new Emergency LED lights feature in-built battery which automatically charges during regular power supply and as soon as there is a power cut, emergency mode is activated. Reliable and cost effective, Orient’s Emergency LED lights come with over charging protection and long maintenance-free life of up to 25,000 hours. The company has also started a dedicated SMS Service to create product awareness and facilitate sales wherein interested customers can send the text “EMLIGHTS” to “56161” for details.

Orient Electric is one of the fastest growing lighting companies in India with a diverse LED-centric portfolio and a fully integrated R&D and competence centre which focuses on electronics and design of drivers and PCB for LED products. Across its lighting portfolio, the company is working to bring innovative products which are healthier, safer and energy efficient.

Image: Orient Emergency LED Lights PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protest grows in Myanmar after military coup, demonstrators demand release of detainees

Days after the military coup in Myanmar, thousands of people have continued to participate in protest marches across the country, including the downtown Yangon, calling for the release of detainees. Since the start of the protest, hundreds ...

Pak intruder killed by BSF along international border in Jammu

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force BSF personnel along the international border in the Samba sector, the BSF said on Monday. The BSF stated that at around 0945 AM, BSF troops observed a Pakistani intruder headin...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

Highlights of day one of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local GMT 11 1826 ANDREESCU WINS FIRST MATCH AFTER 15 MONTHS OUTEighth seed Bianca Andreescu overcame a mid-match wobble to beat Romanian M...

Goa: Mining dependents take out protest march in Panaji

Hundreds of people dependent onGoas mining industry took out a march here on Monday toprotest against the failure of the Centre and the stategovernment to resume iron ore extraction activities which havebeen shut in the state for last three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021