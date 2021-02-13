Communications outage hits Cuba for 90 minutes

Communications outage hits Cuba for 90 minutesReuters | Havana | Updated: 13-02-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 00:29 IST
Cuba's telephone and internet connections were knocked out on Friday in a nationwide failure, though there was no general power outage, witnesses said.
A Reuters correspondent said there was no official announcement on the communications outage and that telephone services started coming back about 90 minutes later.
