Left Menu

Nasdaq Clearing appealing $36 mln fine by Swedish financial watchdog

"Fundamentally, it is our belief that while the member default showed that improvements could be made, it also showed that our system worked and that the security walls and the default waterfall were sufficiently robust, even in such a stressful and highly unlikely event," it said. The matter was now the subject of an appeals process at the Stockholm administrative court and the firm would refrain from further comments at this stage, it added.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:09 IST
Nasdaq Clearing appealing $36 mln fine by Swedish financial watchdog
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nasdaq Clearing has appealed a fine from Sweden's financial supervisory authority (FI) over deficiencies uncovered in the wake of a trader's default in 2018, the Nasdaq subsidiary said on Tuesday. The FI on Jan. 27 issued a warning and a 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.19 million) administrative fine to Nasdaq Clearing for insufficient follow-up of memberships, miscalculations of trading margins and over its risk management.

Nasdaq Clearing had decided to appeal the decision as it disagreed with several of the fundamental assessments that underpinned the decision as well as its conclusions, it told Reuters in a statement. "Fundamentally, it is our belief that while the member default showed that improvements could be made, it also showed that our system worked and that the security walls and the default waterfall were sufficiently robust, even in such a stressful and highly unlikely event," it said.

The matter was now the subject of an appeals process at the Stockholm administrative court and the firm would refrain from further comments at this stage, it added. Following the default, Nasdaq had launched a comprehensive programme to strengthen its resilience and robustness, it said last month.

($1 = 8.2891 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi ceases to hold post of Puducherry LG: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kiran Bedi will cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said Tuesday night. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given the additional charge of Puducherry.The Presi...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2120 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC at Vasco.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND England dance to Patel Rap Indian spinne...

MicroStrategy to borrow $600 million to buy more bitcoin

Major bitcoin corporate backer MicroStrategy will borrow 600 million to buy more of the currency, it said on Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency surged past 50,000 in a rally fueled by wider acceptance among investors.The company, whose Chief Ex...

SC asks Gorakhpur AIIMS to conduct test for students barred earlier due to lack of attendance

The Supreme Court Tuesday came to the rescue of eleven first year students of MBBS course, who were barred from taking up examination on account of shortage in attendance, by asking AIIMS, Gorakhpur to conduct separate test for them without...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021