German publishers call for tighter curbs on Facebook

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:59 IST
German publishers called for tougher regulation of Facebook on Wednesday after the social media giant's move to block all media content in Australia.

"It is high time that governments all over the world limit the market power of the gatekeeper platforms," Dietmar Wolff, Chief Executive of the German Newspaper Publishers and Digital publishers Association (BDZV) said in a statement.

Wolff added that if Facebook started offering its own news content, it must be regulated as a global media company.

