Garmin launches new women-focused smartwatch with pregnancy tracker

Women's health tracking features onboard the Garmin Lily include a menstrual cycle tracker that keeps on your monthly cycle and offers tips on how to breeze through even the toughest days. The other feature is the pregnancy tracker that guides expecting moms through each week of their pregnancy and provides them with practical guidance and information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:40 IST
Garmin has launched a new women-focused smartwatch - Lily - in India. The first of its kind smartwatch from Garmin comes with women's health tracking features such as menstrual cycle or pregnancy.

The Garmin Lily comes in two editions - the Sports edition with skin-friendly silicone straps priced at Rs 20,990 and the Classic edition with an Italian calf leather strap priced at Rs 25,990. The smartwatch is available for purchase via Garmin's official website, Amazon India and Tata CLiQ.

Specifications and features

The Garmin Lily has a TFT LCD touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 5ATM waterproof rating. While the Sports edition features anodized aluminum bezels, the Classic edition comes with stainless steel bezels.

Health monitoring features include- body energy levels monitoring, an all-day stress tracker, heart-rate monitoring, hydration and 24/7 respiration tracking, blood oxygen saturation level measurement, breathing guides and advanced sleep monitoring.

Women's health tracking features onboard the Garmin Lily include a menstrual cycle tracker that keeps on your monthly cycle and offers tips on how to breeze through even the toughest days. The other feature is the pregnancy tracker that guides expecting moms through each week of their pregnancy and provides them with practical guidance and information.

The watch also tracks daily activities such as calories burned, distance travelled, steps, intensity minutes etc. and supports multi-sports modes such as yoga, jogging and biking.

Other smart features include - Bluetooth, connected GPS, smart notifications, text response/reject phone call with text on Android, weather, alarm clock, smartphone music control, Find My Phone/Watch. Besides, the watch has safety and tracking features like LiveTrack and Assistance.

The Garmin Lily is compatible with smartphones running Android and iOS and pairs with the Garmin Connect mobile app. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to five days of battery life on a single charge.

The Garmin Lily measures 3.5 x 3.5 x 1 cm and weighs 24 grams.

