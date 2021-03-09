Left Menu

Apple to introduce kid-friendly podcast experience

Apple is teaming up with nonprofit organisation Common Sense Media to help parents find kid-friendly podcasts from its vast library of content.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:44 IST
Apple to introduce kid-friendly podcast experience
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Apple is teaming up with nonprofit organisation Common Sense Media to help parents find kid-friendly podcasts from its vast library of content. As per The Verge, the tech giant has launched a new Kids and Family podcast experience that will feature shows appropriate for young listeners.

Common Sense Media will select each show featured, offering recommendations by age and collections like One More! for mysterious tales and action-packed dramas or Story Time for shows that transport listeners to new worlds. Creators of children-centric shows who will be featured include Tinkercast, American Public Media, Gen-Z Media, Pinna, Tumble, Highlights, WNYC Studios, Rebel Girls, and Nickelodeon.

"We are excited to launch this new experience with Apple Podcasts," Jill Murphy, editor-in-chief of Common Sense Media, said in a statement. "This wonderfully curated collection of fun and engaging podcasts will help families take the guesswork out of finding shows that kids will love to listen to and provide a healthy alternative for entertainment time that everyone can enjoy," Murphy added.

The Kids and Family experience is available in the U.S. and will be updated monthly to feature new, popular and timely shows. At launch, the experience will feature four collections, including Common Sense Media Picks and kid-selected Kids Know Best. Apple offers free, ad-supported podcasts through the Apple Podcasts app, which is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and other devices in over 175 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia health minister in hospital after vaccination but link ruled out

Australian health minister Greg Hunt is expected to make a full recovery after being admitted to hospital with a suspected infection two days after taking a COVID-19 vaccine, his office said on Tuesday. The previous day, Hunt said on Twitte...

Hungarian, Czech premiers to meet Israeli PM on pandemic strategy

The Hungarian and Czech prime ministers will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss policies to fight COVID-19 as a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps central Europe. The main topic of the meeting w...

Soccer-South Korea bids to host World Cup qualifying group - report

South Korea has launched a bid to host the remaining matches in the teams qualifying group for next years World Cup, Yonhap news agency reported. Matches across Asia in the second round of qualifying for the finals in Qatar have been affect...

Ashwin wins ICC's February Player of the Month award for stellar show against England

Indias premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday named the ICC mens Player of the Month February for his stellar show against England in a four-match Test series at home which his side won to qualify for the World Test Champion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021