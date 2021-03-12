Left Menu

Bethesda’s most iconic games coming to Xbox Game Pass: Here's the list

According to Microsoft, 16 of these Bethesda titles will be available everywhere - whether you play on PC, console, or mobile devices - and a handful of these games will also benefit from FPS Boost on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-03-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 11:10 IST
Bethesda’s most iconic games coming to Xbox Game Pass: Here's the list
Image Credit: Microsoft/Xbox

Microsoft has revealed the list of Bethesda's most iconic and award-winning games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass. A total of 20 games including games from franchises like Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein will be available to Xbox Game Pass members.

Here's the list of Bethesda games playable on the Xbox Game Pass:

  1. Dishonored Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)
  2. Dishonored 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  3. DOOM (1993) (Console, PC, Cloud)
  4. DOOM II (Console, PC, Cloud)
  5. DOOM 3 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  6. DOOM 64 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  7. DOOM Eternal (Console, PC, Cloud)
  8. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Console, PC)
  9. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Console, PC)
  10. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)
  11. The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Console)
  12. The Evil Within (Console, PC, Cloud)
  13. Fallout 4 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  14. Fallout 76 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  15. Fallout: New Vegas (Console)
  16. Prey (Console, PC, Cloud)
  17. RAGE 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  18. Wolfenstein: The New Order (Console, PC, Cloud)
  19. Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Console, PC, Cloud)
  20. Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Console, PC, Cloud)

According to Microsoft, 16 of these titles will be available everywhere - whether you play on PC, console, or mobile devices - and a handful of these games will also benefit from FPS Boost on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Earlier this week, Microsoft completed the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks.

"We invite you to play these iconic games, whether it's the first time or a revisit to these beloved worlds. As for what's next, the teams across Bethesda are hard at work and will have more to share later this year," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand cabinet expansion to take place at 5 pm today

Newly-appointed Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat will expand his state cabinet on Friday with 11 ministers taking oath at 5 pm, as per Raj Bhavan. Cabinet expansion will be done and 11 ministers will take oath this afternoon...

Tennis-ATP chief optimistic about life after 'Big Three'

Losing the best three players of all time would be a massive blow to any sport but ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi says tennis is strong enough to thrive after Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic hang up their rackets.Federer returned to...

Downgrade to banks limited by public authorities support through pandemic: S&P

The credit profiles of banks globally will stay largely resilient to repercussions of Covid-19 pandemic because of substantial support and flexibility their systems are receiving from public authorities, SP Global Ratings said on Friday. Ju...

Punam Raut hits successive fifty as India post 248/5 in 3rd women's ODI against SA

Punam Raut hit a second consecutive half-century as India produced a solid batting effort to post a challenging 248 for five against South Africa in the third womens ODI here on Friday.Raut, who made 62 in a winning cause in the last match,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021