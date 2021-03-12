Bethesda’s most iconic games coming to Xbox Game Pass: Here's the list

Microsoft has revealed the list of Bethesda's most iconic and award-winning games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass. A total of 20 games including games from franchises like Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein will be available to Xbox Game Pass members.

Here's the list of Bethesda games playable on the Xbox Game Pass:

Dishonored Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) Dishonored 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) DOOM (1993) (Console, PC, Cloud) DOOM II (Console, PC, Cloud) DOOM 3 (Console, PC, Cloud) DOOM 64 (Console, PC, Cloud) DOOM Eternal (Console, PC, Cloud) The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Console, PC) The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Console, PC) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Console) The Evil Within (Console, PC, Cloud) Fallout 4 (Console, PC, Cloud) Fallout 76 (Console, PC, Cloud) Fallout: New Vegas (Console) Prey (Console, PC, Cloud) RAGE 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) Wolfenstein: The New Order (Console, PC, Cloud) Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Console, PC, Cloud) Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Console, PC, Cloud)

According to Microsoft, 16 of these titles will be available everywhere - whether you play on PC, console, or mobile devices - and a handful of these games will also benefit from FPS Boost on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Earlier this week, Microsoft completed the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks.

"We invite you to play these iconic games, whether it's the first time or a revisit to these beloved worlds. As for what's next, the teams across Bethesda are hard at work and will have more to share later this year," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.