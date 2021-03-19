Samsung S21 series now supports Amazon Luna gameplay

Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service, has expanded to three additional Android devices from Samsung. The service is now compatible with the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In addition to the three new devices, Amazon Luna is already compatible with a number of other Samsung devices including:

Galaxy S9 / S9+

Galaxy S10 / S10+

Galaxy S20 5G / S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+

Galaxy Note 20

Apart from Samsung, the service is compatible with Pixel ((3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5)) and OnePlus devices (7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord (Nord AC2001/AC2003, and Nord N10 5G BE2029), 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G).

Launched in September 2020 and built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Luna lets you play games from the cloud on Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Android and iOS devices - with no gaming consoles or gaming PCs required. However, the service is available by invitation only and you need a high-speed internet connection to play games on it.

With the Amazon Luna+ subscription (USD5.99/month), you can access a growing library of new and favorite games and play on two devices simultaneously at up to 1080p/60fps.