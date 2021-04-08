U.S. panel to hold hearing on tech bill to combat China -source

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is set to hold a hearing on April 14 on a bipartisan measure to bolster U.S. technology research and development efforts in a bid to address Chinese competition, according to a notice seen by Reuters.

The bill, titled the "Endless Frontier Act," was first proposed in 2020 calling for $110 billion over five years to advance U.S. technology efforts and cosponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Todd Young. The committee could hold a separate hearing later in April to debate legislative language, sources said.

