U.S. panel to hold hearing on tech bill to combat China -source

U.S. panel to hold hearing on tech bill to combat China -sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 01:52 IST
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is set to hold a hearing on April 14 on a bipartisan measure to bolster U.S. technology research and development efforts in a bid to address Chinese competition, according to a notice seen by Reuters.
The bill, titled the "Endless Frontier Act," was first proposed in 2020 calling for $110 billion over five years to advance U.S. technology efforts and cosponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Todd Young. The committee could hold a separate hearing later in April to debate legislative language, sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- U.S.
- Todd Young
- Democratic
- Senate
- Chuck Schumer
- Endless Frontier Act
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Senate confirms Dr Vivek Murthy as US Surgeon General
Senate Republicans fail to label migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border a crisis
Biden Pentagon policy nominee narrowly survives Senate committee vote
Republicans plan Senate floor 'fireworks' over surge at U.S.-Mexico border
Pak court dismisses Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election