Water Challenge 2021, Four Finalists Shortlisted

Water challenge was launched by Smart City Living Lab, IIITH in association with the Government of Telangana NIUM together in the Feb-March 21 timeframe to find viable solutions to the problems faced regarding water quality, supply, and non-revenue water by the cities. According to Anuradha Vattem, the Lead Architect who coordinated the challenge, panelists were from Academia IIITH, Government bodies MEITY, HMWSSB, NIUM, private consultants from WRI, and technology partners EBTC.

Water challenge was launched by Smart City Living Lab, IIITH in association with the Government of Telangana & NIUM together in Feb-March '21 timeframe to find viable solutions to the problems faced regarding water quality, supply, and non-revenue water by the cities.

According to Anuradha Vattem, the Lead Architect who coordinated the challenge, panelists were from Academia (IIITH), Government bodies (MEITY, HMWSSB, NIUM), private consultants from WRI, and technology partners EBTC. Multiple responses were received, and the panelists shortlisted these four finalists after multiple rounds and thorough screening.

One of the panel members, Mr.Vamsi Kondoju, Officer on Special Duty to Principal Secretary MA&UD at Govt of Telangana, mentioned that ''While all the presentations were really good, we have finalized these solutions keeping the relevance and priority of MA&UD in mind.'' - Oceo Water Pvt Ltd - Pipeline Water Leak Detection from Space (Jalashay): AI-enabled hydrological analytics derived from satellite images to help public utilities to forecast accurately and detect water leakages in water transmission networks without physically being present on the field.

- IIITH - Smart Water Meter Solutions: Low-cost retrofit for digitization of analog water meters, a viable replacement of expensive digital water meters. - EyeNet Aqua & IITM - Online water quality monitoring unit for water source and end-user node with indigenous chlorine sensors along with other sensors.

- Aqua-Q AB, SWEDEN - Water quality monitoring solution: Real-time online early warning system for quality assurance, smart sampling, tracking of micro-contaminants & removal of contaminants in drinking water and treated wastewater.

The shortlisted solutions will be demonstrated at IIITH within a month and the winner will stand a chance to do a solution pilot run in one of the cities of Telangana.

IIITH Prof Ramesh Loganathan and Prof Sachin Chaudhari commented that the solutions covered a wide spectrum and it was interesting to note that they came from academia, SMEs and startups and were practical and implementable.

About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics, and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Cognitive Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

