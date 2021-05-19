Left Menu

Twitter finds its AI tends to crop out Black people, men from photos

Work by researchers at Microsoft Corp and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018 and a later U.S. government study found that facial analysis systems misidentify people of color more often than white people. Amazon Inc in 2018 scrapped an AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:00 IST
Twitter finds its AI tends to crop out Black people, men from photos
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc's image-cropping algorithm has a problematic bias toward excluding Black people and men, the company said in new research on Wednesday, adding that "how to crop an image is a decision best made by people."

The study by three of its machine learning researchers was conducted after user criticism last year about image previews in posts excluding Black people's faces. It found an 8% difference from demographic parity in favor of women, and a 4% favor toward white individuals.

The paper cited several possible reasons, including issues with image backgrounds and eye color, but said none were an excuse. "Machine learning based cropping is fundamentally flawed because it removes user agency and restricts user's expression of their own identity and values, instead imposing a normative gaze about which part of the image is considered the most interesting," the researchers wrote.

To counter the problem, Twitter recently started showing standard aspect ratio photos in full - without any crop - on its mobile apps and is trying to expand that effort. The researchers also assessed whether crops favored women's bodies over heads, reflecting what is known as the "male gaze," but found that does not appear to be the case.

The findings are another example of the disparate impact from artificial intelligence systems including demographic biases identified in facial recognition and text analysis, the paper said. Work by researchers at Microsoft Corp and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018 and a later U.S. government study found that facial analysis systems misidentify people of color more often than white people.

Amazon Inc in 2018 scrapped an AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Kingpin of Remdesivir black marketing gang held, 63 vials seized

Police have arrested a man for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections, and seized 63 vials worth Rs 1.63 lakh from him in Nashik district of Maharashtra, an official said.The accused, identified as Siddhesh Arun Patil from Palghar ...

Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify Friday as Epic trial nears end

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand this Friday in a high-stakes courtroom battle over the lucrative commissions the iPhone maker has been raking in from its mobile app store.The timing of Cooks highly anticipated testimony was c...

Brazil reviews emergency use request for vaccine made by China's CanSino

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request for the emergency use of the COVID-19 single-shot vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics. Anvisa said it received the request late on Tuesday fr...

Motor racing-Bond stunt driver Hawkins has a new mission at Aston Martin

James Bond movie stunt driver and W Series racer Jessica Hawkins joined the Aston Martin Formula One team on Wednesday as a driver ambassador. The team of four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll said in a statement that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021