NoiseFit Active smartwatch with real-time SpO2 monitor, female health tracking launched

Wearables maker Noise on Friday launched the NoiseFit Active smartwatch in India. The watch comes with 14 sports modes, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring and offers 7-days of battery life on a single charge.

The NoiseFit Active smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,499 and starting today, the watch is available in four color options - Robust Black, Power Blue, Sporty Red, and Zesty Grey - via Flipkart and the official Noise website.

Specifications and features

The NoiseFit Active 2 smartwatch features a 1.28-inch round TFT display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution and multiple cloud-based watch faces to choose from. The watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters and packs a 320mAh battery that lasts up to 7 days on a full charge and takes about 2.5 hrs to charge completely.

The smartwatch offers up to 14 sports modes such as cycling, treadmill, swimming, trekking and cricket, to name a few. Health and wellness tracking features onboard the watch include- 24x7 Heart Rate Monitoring, stress monitoring with guided Breathing Sessions, real-time SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Level), Sleep Monitoring and Female health tracking. The wearable also tracks steps, calories burned and distance travelled.

You can track your daily workout summary in the NoiseFit app. The watch can also sync with Google Fit and Apple Health via the app.

Other useful features on the NoiseFit Active 2 include- Find My Phone, Weather Forecast, remote music playback, Do Not Disturb, Hand-washing and hydration reminder, Call Rejection, low battery reminder, Google Fit, Apple Health, OTA upgrade and more.

The wearable is compatible with all iPhones running on iOS 9 and above and Android phones running on version 4.4 and above.