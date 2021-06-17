The 6th Edition of Embedded Safety & Security Summit Kicks Off Online

• Annual flagship event is an initiative of LDRA, with support from industry players, partners, associations, regulators, and government bodies • Many industry influencers and thousands of embedded engineers around the world will attend • Focuses on four industry verticals - Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Industrial and Medical BENGALURU, India, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th edition of Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) kicks off online, bringing together major industry players, industry experts, and thousands of embedded engineers from around the world.

Embedded leadership across the globe team up on a virtual platform to address the theme of ESSS 2021, ''Empowering the Development of Safe & Secure Embedded Systems'' by discussing how the embedded industry should adapt to technological disruptions, ensure safety & security, and transform the mission-critical embedded ecosystem for a better today and tomorrow.

''As one of the few events in this domain that embraces the partner-led model, our association with each stakeholder has consistently been the primary contributor to the success of ESSS throughout its five-year history,'' said Shinto Joseph, Director - South East Asia Operations, LDRA and Convener of ESSS. ''Today, ESSS is one of the biggest, most distinctive platforms to address the whole embedded industry, and this year's virtual edition promises to attain a global reach not possible with a physical conference.'' The virtual conference features: • Technical Panel: Discussion on 'Next-Gen Technologies: Safety and Security Implications' where experts from ETAS, Ansys, GE Healthcare, and LDRA debate technological evolution across safety-critical sectors.

• Industry Focused Tracks: Four different industry tracks - Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. Sessions associated with each of these tracks cover topics including Artificial Intelligence, Enablers of Security and Safety, and the Challenges of Verification Activities in Mission-Critical Embedded Systems.

• Industry Keynote Sessions: Each industry track opens with an innovation and business impact keynote session by a respected industry professional. These 30-minute sessions educate the audience about technology roadmaps, new innovations, and upcoming industry best practices.

• Industry Technical Sessions: For each industry track there are four technical deep-dive sessions each lasting thirty (30) minutes, including five (5) minutes for live Q&A.

• Networking Breaks: Networking breakouts between the sessions ensure that each participant gets the opportunity to network with peers online.

• Win MISRA C:2012 Standard: By optimising their time at the conference in attending sessions, asking questions in live Q&A, visiting partners lobby, and networking with other delegates, participants can earn points to place them on a leader board. Those with the most points at the end of the conference will win an exclusive MISRA C:2021 Standard PDF document.

ESSS is an LDRA initiative. The 6th edition of the summit is supported by Green Hills Software as Platinum Partner, ETAS as Automotive Track Partner, TASKING and Ansys as Gold Partners and Kovair as Silver Partner. Major industry bodies and association such as IEEE SA, IESA, SIATI, ASDC, ISA Pune, SEA and MedTech are supporting partners.

Visit https://www.embedded-safety-security.com/ for further information and to register to be a part of ESSS 2021. Follow ESSS on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook - @ESSSUMMIT.

About ESSS® Focusing on the safety and security aspects of critical embedded systems, the Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) is an exclusive arena for the whole embedded community to learn, interact and nurture businesses. LDRA drives this successful initiative with support from partners, clients, industrial & professional bodies and government agencies. Learn more at www.embedded-safety-security.com.

