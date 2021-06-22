Eccentric Engine to provide interactive digital experience for Citroen's new SUV

Technology incubator and product visualisation firm, Eccentric Engine on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Citroen to provide immersive and interactive digital experience for the French automaker's newly launched C5 Aircross SUV in India.

The company said it has upgraded its proprietary, algorithm based, 'One 3D Visualization Platform' to augment virtual exploration experience of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV and has also integrated it with Citroen India's 'AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent' strategy for customers to get high definition 3D configurator experience.

Advertisement

''We are excited to partner with Citroën and contribute to their digital journey as they mark their debut in India. While developing photorealistic CGI (computer-generated imagery) images has been a common practice in the automotive industry, with the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, we have democratised photorealistic 3D visualisation for the Internet,'' Eccentric Engine Co-Founder and CEO Varun Shah said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Citroen India Brand Head Saurabh Vatsa said,''This extremely realistic visualisation experience ties up very well with our brand ethos of Citroen 360-degree Comfort to enhance the overall customer journey through our AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent [ATAWADAC] strategy.'' Vatsa further said, while the new C5 Aircross SUV is the company's first vehicle to adapt this technology, its continuous endeavour will be to provide Indian customers unique and ingenious experiences across all brands, reiterating the commitment to be the digital reference in the Indian automotive industry.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making showroom visits by prospective car buyers limited, Eccentric Engine said the new virtual 3D e-commerce trends are encouraging and testify the significance of this cutting-edge digital interface.

Within a 3-month launch of the 3D configurator, more than 2.5 lakh people from multiple Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai have explored the C5 Aircross SUV in 3D on the internet with nearly 5.9 lakh minutes spent on evaluating the product, the company said adding so far it has recorded over 38 lakh interactions.

Apart from online, Citroen India's showrooms -- La Maison Citroen -- have been enabled with personalised one-on-one experience zones to ensure a seamless 3D experience with specially trained staff to exhibit the 3D configurator to accentuate the user experience through the One 3D Visualization platform, Eccentric Engine said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)