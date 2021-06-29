Left Menu

Rugby-South Africa team to play Georgia in first test

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 29-06-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:48 IST
Rugby-South Africa team to play Georgia in first test
Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa named the following team to take on Georgia in the first test at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday:

15-Willie le Roux, 14-Rosko Specman, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Frans Steyn, 11-Aphelele Fassi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Kobus Reinach, 8-Kwagga Smith, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (capt), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Trevor Nyakane, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Ox Noche

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Frans Malherbe, 19-Marvin Orie, 20-Jasper Wiese, 21-Herschel Jantjies, 22-Elton Jantjies, 23-Damian Willemse. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

