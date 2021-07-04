Left Menu

Didi China app updated user and data privacy policy a day ahead of IPO

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:25 IST
A notice on ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc's China app shows it updated user information and data privacy policy on June 29, one day ahead of its New York initial public offering.

The policy will be effective on July 7, according to the notice. China's cyberspace regulator said on Sunday that Didi illegally collected user data and suspended its app from app stores.

Didi did not immediately respond to a request for explanation on why it updated the policy that day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

