Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency

Using a toilet can pay for your coffee or buy you bananas at a university in South Korea, where human waste is being used to help power a building. Cho Jae-weon, an urban and environmental engineering professor at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), has designed an eco-friendly toilet connected to a laboratory that uses excrement to produce biogas and manure.

