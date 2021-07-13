Left Menu

FCC votes to finalize program to replace Huawei equipment in U.S networks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:27 IST
FCC votes to finalize program to replace Huawei equipment in U.S networks
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted unanimously on Tuesday to finalize a $1.9 billion program to reimburse U.S. carriers for removing equipment from telecommunications networks from Chinese companies deemed national security threats like Huawei and ZTE Corp.

Last year, the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to communications networks - a declaration that barred U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies. The FCC in December adopted rules requiring carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment.

