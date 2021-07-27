Starbucks to sell its 50% stake in S.Korean venture to E-Mart, GIC
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 08:16 IST
Starbucks Corp said on Monday it would sell the entire 50% stake it owns in its South Korean venture to local partner E-Mart Inc and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.
E-Mart, which currently owns 50% of Starbucks Coffee Korea, will acquire an additional 17.5% interest, while Singapore's GIC Private Limited will own 32.5%, Starbucks said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- South Korean
- Starbucks
Advertisement