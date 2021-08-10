RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

A verification kiosk integrated with radio frequency identification device (RFID) based tracking system has been launched for porters and operators of mules and palanquin services along the 13-km track leading to the shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills, officials said on Tuesday.

This setup has been installed along the track in view of security concerns as around one crore pilgrims visit the shrine annually.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO, Ramesh Kumar launched the verification kiosk to ensure that no illegal and unauthorised operators are on the track leading to the shrine. ''This system improves verification of genuine operators and also in monitoring the movement of ponies, pithus (porters) and palkis (palanquins) but also strengthening overall security measures'', Kumar said.

He said it will also be of immense support in case of any emergency situations to provide real-time assistance to the shrine and local administration.

The verification kiosks are integrated with smart card readers which connect to MIS server for personnel identification and credentials like biometric information, contact number, registration number including last transaction and movement status of service provider. The system is capable of checking the movement of registered ponies, porters and palanquin bearers for real time tracking with robust MIS reporting. With the installation of verification kiosks a stringent check shall be made on them, he said.

The CEO also reviewed the performance and functioning of the G-Max IT service which manages the RFID project, at a meeting held at Katra on Monday. He also directed review of the existing SoP of RFID and said steps should be taken for 100 percent Covid vaccination of service providers. PTI AB DV DV

