Apple's satellite communication feature in iPhone 13 series won't be available everywhere

The iPhone 13 lineup will bring major upgrades to the upcoming series. The iPhone 13 is also set to debut support for LEO satellite communications, however, there's a catch.

The iPhone 13 lineup will bring major upgrades to the upcoming series. The iPhone 13 is also set to debut support for LEO satellite communications, however, there's a catch. While the satellite connectivity feature is intended to work only in the case of an emergency, a new rumour suggests that the LEO satellite communication system will be available on iPhone 13 models only in select markets, reported Mashable.

Apple intends to introduce the LEO satellite communication feature on iPhone 13 models only in select markets. In case you're not quite sure what we're talking about, the new LEO satellite communication system will allow users to send messages and make calls even without a network. The feature could be of critical importance in remote locations with no network coverage. However, it will launch in select markets with the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 models would be equipped with new hardware for satellite communication which is not quite in place just yet. In addition to this, it would be expensive and could possibly be lobbied against by phone carriers. According to reports, you would need to be outside and it would take up to a minute to get a signal from the satellite. Apple's iPhone 13 lineup is expected to arrive later this month alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 which has also seemingly run into a few production hurdles of its own. (ANI)

