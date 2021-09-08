Left Menu

China successfully launches new Earth observation satellite

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 13:10 IST
China successfully launches new Earth observation satellite
China has successfully launched a new satellite into space to improve the country's hyperspectral observation capacity of the atmosphere, water and land, the official media reported on Wednesday.

The Earth observation satellite, Gaofen-5 02, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket on Tuesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in north China's Shanxi Province, Xinhua news agency reported, adding that it entered the planned orbit successfully.

It is a hyperspectral satellite that will be used for comprehensive environmental monitoring, aiming to improve the country's hyperspectral observation capacity of the atmosphere, water and land.

The satellite and carrier rocket were developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

It was the 387th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the report said.

