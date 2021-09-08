Left Menu

Karnataka CM meets Jitendra Singh, takes up induction of state service officers into IAS

Bommai also took up the issue of induction of officers of the Karnataka Administrative Service into the Indian Administrative Service IAS, it said.Singh assured the Karnataka chief minister that DoPT is very prompt in disposing of all the service matters related to different states and as soon as the required procedures and requirements are fulfilled by the respective state governments, the ministry pushes forward the process at the earliest, the statement said.Singh also gave Bommai an update about various activities of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO, which has its headquarters in Bengaluru.

Karnataka CM meets Jitendra Singh, takes up induction of state service officers into IAS
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh here and discussed the issue of induction of officers of the Karnataka Administrative Service into the IAS, according to an official statement.

During the discussion, the chief minister appreciated the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) for the prompt response to every request made by the state government, it said. "He also requested assistance in carrying out the state cadre review," said the statement issued by the personnel ministry. Bommai also took up the issue of induction of officers of the Karnataka Administrative Service into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), it said.

Singh assured the Karnataka chief minister that DoPT is very prompt in disposing of all the service matters related to different states and as soon as the required procedures and requirements are fulfilled by the respective state governments, the ministry pushes forward the process at the earliest, the statement said.

Singh also gave Bommai an update about various activities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which has its headquarters in Bengaluru. He said Bengaluru has the pride of becoming one of the leading space research centres and the scientific fraternity is receiving acknowledgement from across the world. Singh also explained to the chief minister the various applications of space technology that can be utilised in sectoral areas and development projects, the statement said. PTI AKV SRY

