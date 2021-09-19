Left Menu

Tech giant Apple is all set to release the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 final updates for iPhone and iPad, on September 20.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:35 IST
iOS 15, iPadOS 15 releasing tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tech giant Apple is all set to release the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 final updates for iPhone and iPad, on September 20. Earlier this week, the company had also provided a closer look at the final build of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 with the release of the RC build for developers and public beta testers.

As to when Apple will release the final version of the software to everyone, Mashable India says that the users will be able to download and install the full and final version of iOS 15 and iPadOS on September 20. In case to avoid a site crash encounter, it is advised to download the update on time or a little later as going by Apple's history, its servers get hammered by millions of devices attempting to download the new update.

Due to this, Mashable India says there is a chance that a user might encounter verification issues from Apple. (ANI)

