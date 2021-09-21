Biden nominee for key China export post expects Huawei to remain blacklisted
U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to a post overseeing export policy on China said on Tuesday he sees Chinese telecoms firm Huawei as a national security threat and expects to keep the company on a trade blacklist unless "things change."
If confirmed as Under Secretary Of Commerce for Industry And Security, former Pentagon official Alan Estevez also pledged to "look at" China's Honor, a budget handset unit spun off of Huawei, following a report that U.S. officials were considering adding it to the blacklist.
