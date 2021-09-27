Vedix launches age & dosha customised Ayurvedic Oral Detox

● World's first customized Ayurveda Beauty and wellness brand Vedix announces its entry into oral hygiene segment ● Indian oral hygiene market is valued at $2,058 million and is expected to grow at CAGR 8.69% between FY22 to FY26 ● Launches customized Gandusha/Kavala range also known as oil pulling oil ● Priced at Rs 799 for a 30-day regimen ● Gandusha/Kavala on top marketplaces Amazon, Myntra, Purplle, Flipkart Mumbai, 27th Sept 2021: World's first and largest customized Ayurveda Beauty tech brand Vedix announces its entry into oral hygiene with the launch of oil pulling oils. The range which consists of 3 SKUs is customized for Vedix customers depending on age and dosha profile. Kapha is dominant in the young age, Pitta in the middle, and Vata is dominant in old age. Teeth health thus requires different dosha balancing herbs for the maintenance of good health. Oil pulling has been practiced in India for ages. Charak Samhita mentions "brushing twice daily with a twig is as important as mouth rinsing." Different formulations, oils, herbs, and decoctions have been enlisted in Ayurvedic texts for achieving your ultimate oral care health goals. Current research on oil pulling confirms the therapeutic effect of this practice. Oil pulling is a part of Ayurvedic Dinacharya - a daily routine. Ayurveda recommends doing Gandusha / Kavala (oil pulling) daily before or after brushing. Oil pulling dissolves plaque more effectively than water-based mouthwash. Jatin Gujrati, Business Head, Vedix, says, "Vedix is taking bold steps by launching this new category which is currently dominated by legacy brands. Our offering comes with a customized layer as Ayurveda teaches us. We have perfected blends of herbal extracts, essential oils, and cold-pressed base oils to deliver maximum efficacy in maintaining optimum oral health. We are on a mission to bring 5,000 years old Ayurveda benefits to the masses." Oils nurture a healthy biome. On regular use, it strikes a healthy balance of good vs. bad bacteria in the mouth. It detoxifies the saliva and maintains a healthy oral pH. Gum health improves, as reduced plaque results in lesser tartar (solidified plaque). Increased oral pH protects the enamel and reduces sensitivity. A healthier oral cavity also means lesser throat and nasal infections. These oils incorporate bark extracts to yield the benefit of using herbal twigs. Sesame oil has teeth strengthening effect, according to Ayurveda. The Vedix oil pulling oils have a combination of sesame and coconut oil, which makes them palatable and very effective. The range of oil pulling oils is available on leading marketplaces Amazon, Flipkart, Purplle. Priced at Rs 799 for a 30-day regimen A mix of essential oils like peppermint, eucalyptus, thyme, tulsi, clove, cinnamon, etc. are chosen, each for its specific oral benefit. For example, Fennel essential oil increases salivary pH, thus preventing cavities. A boost of menthol ensures you finish oil pulling feeling fresh and invigorated. The oils are sufficient to last an entire month of daily use. Here's a quick guide to integrated Gandusha for a customized oral detox Time Morning, empty stomach.

When Can be used before or after brushing the teeth.

Followed by Rinsing with warm water, or can be left just as is.

Can you swallow? Never, always spit it out. It's laden with microbes.

Age Not advised below the age of 5.

Amount 5 ml - 10 ml ( 1 - 2 spoons).

How to Hold the oil and keep swirling and swishing, as your saliva draws out and plaque slowly dissolves, for at least 2 minutes. With practice, it can be done for up to 20 minutes.

As per the Ministry of Ayush, "Oil pulling (gandusha) has been used to prevent decay, oral odor, gum bleeding, dryness of throat, cracked lips and for strengthening the teeth, gums and the jaw. It is a simple daily regimen, which when done routinely, enhances the senses, brings about a feeling of freshness, and maintains clarity in the voice." Gandusha can help in dealing with migraines, inflammation of the throat along with impure skin, fatigue, and dullness. About Vedix: World's first customized Ayurvedic beauty & wellness brand Vedix is an Ayurvedic beauty & wellness brand that provides customized Hair, Skincare, and Wellness regimes. Videx's unique proposition is to curate products to suit each individual's ¬body characteristics, as identified by their doshas. The core of Vedix is the Tridosha theory of Ayurveda. Every person is born with their unique set of Doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) that make their Prakriti, and true Ayurvedic solutions are customized to address each individual's uniqueness. Vedix seeks to achieve this by understanding one's Prakriti and skin/hair/body concerns through a questionnaire, and then leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence-driven technology to craft individualized products.

The concept of customization is very new to the Indian lifestyle and wellness landscape, and Vedixendeavors to break the notion of one size fits all, as well as the vicious cycle of trial and error that leads to unsatisfactory results. Vedix is the first and only one working at providing customized Ayurvedic solutions in this space.

Over the last few years, Vedix has created a dominant position in the Indian D2C haircare market with its range of customized Ayurvedic oils, serums, and shampoos. It is also India's first skincare brand to launch a 100% edible grade nonfoaming cleanser made with high-quality ingredients. Vedix aspires to evolve the brand that continues to innovate in the area of modern Ayurveda. The Company has launched a range of products in new categories and is available on Amazon India and Purplle.

