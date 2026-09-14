Diminishing Commodities: Strait of Hormuz Transits Decline Amid Tensions

The Strait of Hormuz experienced a significant drop in commodity vessel transits, decreasing to single digits per day over the weekend. Tensions heightened with a vessel struck by an unknown projectile and a drone attack on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, compounding the disruption in oil and gas shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 09:42 IST
Diminishing Commodities: Strait of Hormuz Transits Decline Amid Tensions

Commodity vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz fell drastically to single digits over the weekend, according to preliminary shiptracking data. This is a sharp decline from the usual average of 14 vessels.

Among the four vessels exiting the Gulf were a Handysize in ballast, a Handy carrying LPG, a Supramax with fertilizer, and a Suezmax loaded with crude, while ten vessels entered carrying diverse cargoes.

Amid rising tensions, reports emerged of a vessel being struck by an unknown projectile. The vital East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia was also temporarily shut down following a drone attack from Iraq.

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