Diminishing Commodities: Strait of Hormuz Transits Decline Amid Tensions
The Strait of Hormuz experienced a significant drop in commodity vessel transits, decreasing to single digits per day over the weekend. Tensions heightened with a vessel struck by an unknown projectile and a drone attack on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, compounding the disruption in oil and gas shipments.
Commodity vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz fell drastically to single digits over the weekend, according to preliminary shiptracking data. This is a sharp decline from the usual average of 14 vessels.
Among the four vessels exiting the Gulf were a Handysize in ballast, a Handy carrying LPG, a Supramax with fertilizer, and a Suezmax loaded with crude, while ten vessels entered carrying diverse cargoes.
Amid rising tensions, reports emerged of a vessel being struck by an unknown projectile. The vital East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia was also temporarily shut down following a drone attack from Iraq.