Diminishing Commodities: Strait of Hormuz Transits Decline Amid Tensions

Commodity vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz fell drastically to single digits over the weekend, according to preliminary shiptracking data. This is a sharp decline from the usual average of 14 vessels.

Among the four vessels exiting the Gulf were a Handysize in ballast, a Handy carrying LPG, a Supramax with fertilizer, and a Suezmax loaded with crude, while ten vessels entered carrying diverse cargoes.

Amid rising tensions, reports emerged of a vessel being struck by an unknown projectile. The vital East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia was also temporarily shut down following a drone attack from Iraq.