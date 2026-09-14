Epic Comebacks and Dramatic Wins: A Thrilling Week in Asian Football
This week in Asian football saw Al-Hilal thrash Al-Taawoun 6-0, Machida Zelvia's J.League lead trimmed after a late draw, and FC Seoul defeating Jeonbuk Motors with a last-minute goal, creating engaging narratives and unpredictable turnarounds across leagues.
In an action-packed week for Asian football, Al-Hilal returned to victory in style, trouncing Al-Taawoun 6-0, thanks to a sensational hat-trick by new recruit Gabriel Martinelli.
Elsewhere, defending J.League leaders Machida Zelvia had their lead slashed to just a point after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Yokohama F. Marinos, while Vissel Kobe took advantage with a crucial win over reigning champions Kashima Antlers.
In Korea, FC Seoul emerged victorious over defending K League champions Jeonbuk Motors, with Patryk Klimala netting the decisive goal deep in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win and keep their comfortable lead over Ulsan HD intact.
ALSO READ
-
Ronaldo Calls for Lifetime Ban on Fans Over Offensive Chants
-
Manchester City Dominates Women's Super League
-
Ronaldo Condemns Offensive Chants: Calls for Lifetime Stadium Bans
-
Injuries and Triumphs: Key NFL Updates Amid Action-Packed Sports Day
-
Robot Outruns Bolt: A Lighthearted Look at the Future of Athletics